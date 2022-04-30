Burnley star Ben Mee has hailed the Clarets fans for the backing they gave the side in their 2-1 win away at Watford on Saturday afternoon and dubbed it “unreal”.

Clarets fans travelled down to Vicarage Road in their numbers and heading into the final ten minutes of a vital Premier League clash their side were losing 1-0.

Burnley though were increasingly dominant as they game wore on and made the breakthrough to level in the 83rd minute when Jack Cork struck.

Nothing sums up the attitude and togetherness of this group of lads like today’s win. The response in the last few weeks has been second to none. Still work to do to achieve what we want. That away end was unreal at the end there. #UTC pic.twitter.com/aNZutgPX0K — Ben Mee (@Ben6Mee) April 30, 2022

Mike Jackson’s side did not let up and grabbed a second just three minutes later through Josh Brownhill to claim all three points and move up to 34 points and five ahead of the drop zone.

Mee though insists there remains much work to do as Burnley hunt survival.

Next up for Burnley is a return to Turf Moor, with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side the visitors.