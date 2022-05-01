Leeds United are set to lose out on Aberdeen talent Calvin Ramsay, with Liverpool confident they will win the race for his signature, according to the Sun.

Highly-rated teenager Ramsay is expected to move to a Premier League side in the summer transfer window and Leeds and Liverpool have been battling for his signature.

Ramsay will cost £3m and Leeds have been hoping that they could take the defender to Elland Road to continue his development, with an attempt made to hijack Liverpool’s swoop.

Liverpool though are confident that Ramsay will choose to head to Anfield to learn his trade under Trent Alexander-Arnold, in what would be a blow for Leeds.

The Reds are in the running for an historic quadruple of trophies this season and represent an attractive option for Ramsay.

Leeds meanwhile are locked in a battle to survive in the Premier League this season and recently brought in a new manager in the shape of Jesse Marsch.

Former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa regularly blooded young players, while his preference for a small senior squad led to youngsters often being involved in the first team set-up.

Ramsay has played on a consistent basis for Aberdeen so far this season, clocking 33 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with nine assists.