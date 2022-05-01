Lazio and Fiorentina are showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who is likely to depart north London in the summer.

Tottenham landed Gollini last summer on a loan deal from Atalanta, with an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Spurs are tipped to pass on keeping hold of the shot-stopper in the summer and look for another goalkeeper to provide backup to Hugo Lloris.

Gollini will not be short of options though and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, both Lazio and Fiorentina are interested in him.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has clocked ten appearances for Tottenham across all competitions this season, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Gollini looks unlikely to add to that total over the remaining games this season unless Lloris picks up an injury or suspension.

Lazio currently sit in fifth place in Serie A at present as they look to book a spot in the Europa League.

Fiorentina meanwhile are seventh, two points behind Jose Mourinho’s sixth placed Roma outfit.