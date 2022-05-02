Richard Keys has admitted he is glad Norwich City are down, with Watford likely to go too from the Premier League, and does not want to see either side return given their yo-yo nature.

Norwich were officially relegated from the Premier League on Saturday when they slipped to defeat away at Aston Villa, losing 2-0 to Steven Gerrard’s men.

The Canaries have collected just 21 points this season and have a goal difference of minus 49, the worst in the Premier League.

Watford meanwhile sit second bottom and let a lead slip on Saturday to lose 2-1 against Burnley at Vicarage Road.

Roy Hodgson’s men have a further four games to play this season and are 12 points adrift of 17th placed Leeds United, with the Whites also being three goals better off in terms of goal difference.

Keys is happy that Norwich are gone and Watford are likely to join them; he does not want to see either come straight back up.

“Norwich have gone then? Good”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“That’s six times now – and four straight after a PL season.

“They are the best argument I can think of for getting rid of parachute payments.

“I hope Watford go as well and that neither makes it back.

“It’s someone else’s turn.”

Watford’s remaining games come against Crystal Palace (away), Everton (home), Leicester City (home) and Chelsea (away), while Norwich take on West Ham (home), Leicester (away), Wolves (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home).