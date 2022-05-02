RB Leipzig will only hold contract talks with Konrad Laimer after the end of the season, despite interest from a host of clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Laimer has caught the eye with his performances for Leipzig this season and runs an average of 11.18 kilometres per game, the third highest running statistic at the club.

Having been recorded clocking a top speed of 34.27 kilometres per hour, Laimer is also Leipzig’s quickest midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham have taken note of Laimer and are keen, while Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are also admirers.

Laimer’s contract at Leipzig runs out in the summer of 2023 and, according to German daily Bild, the club will only hold discussions in the summer.

Despite knowing the midfielder is a wanted man, Leipzig do not intend to hold talks over a new contract while their season is ongoing.

Leipzig sit in fifth spot in the Bundesliga and are trying to break into the top four to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They also remain in the Europa League and hold a 1-0 advantage over Rangers after the first leg of their semi-final tie.