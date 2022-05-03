Manchester United have failed with an attempt to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s swoop for Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

The 20-year-old has been one of the standout players for Salzburg this season, having already found the back of the net 21 times across all competitions.

Adeyemi is highly rated across Europe and several top clubs. including Premier League giants Liverpool, have been keen on him.

However, the Austrian is closing in on a move to Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund as he is set to sign a deal with the Ruhr club in the coming days.

But a Premier League club other than Liverpool were keen on snapping up the striker as Manchester United tried to hijack his move to Dortmund.

The Red Devils offered Adeyemi a lucrative contract which promised him £150,000 in weekly wages, but he turned down the deal.

Adeyemi has his heart set on joining Dortmund and a top offer from Manchester United was not enough to convince him to forgo his ambition to play for the German outfit.

The Austrian is now set to sign a five-year deal at Signal Iduna Park that will not include any release clauses, while it remains to be seen whether Manchester United turn to any alternative striker targets for the summer window.

Adeyemi will be expected to replace Erling Haaland at Dortmund.