Tottenham Hotspur linked Ridvan Yilmaz has revealed that he is open to leaving Besiktas if his club stand a chance of earning a significant fee from his departure and stressed playing in the Premier League is his biggest dream.

Yilmaz rose through the ranks at the Turkish giants and has been one of their standout players in the current Turkish Super Lig campaign.

It has been claimed that Premier League giants Tottenham are keen on taking the left-back to the English capital as Antonio Conte looks to beef up his wing-back options.

Yilmaz revealed that he is open to leaving Besiktas, even though he feels at home at the club, if they receive a significant fee, just like when Cenk Tosun earned them £27m when he moved to Everton in January 2018.

The left-back added that playing in England is his biggest dream but stressed he always has Besiktas’ best interests at heart.

Asked whether he is attentive to the transfer chatter surrounding his future, Yilmaz told Turkish outlet En Son Haber: “I feel at home at Besiktas.

“I try to act in the best interests of my club.

“I am hearing many offers through my agent, but I’m not interested.

“I want to be a permanent part of Besiktas, but if I am in a position to make money for my club like Cenk Tosun in the past, I will not turn down an offer.

“I want to represent Turkish footballers in the best light in Europe.

“Of course, every player has a goal.

“Playing in England is my biggest dream.

“Why not one day?”

Spurs boss Conte is keen on adding to his squad in the summer and it remains to be seen whether Yilmaz is one player they will add to their ranks.