Aaron Wan-Bissaka is waiting to hold talks with incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag amidst interest from Roma, according to the Sun.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to become one of the casualties of the Ten Hag regime as Manchester United prepare to make changes to the squad over the summer.

The England right-back is expected to be moved on and there is interest from Crystal Palace, who want to sign him on loan in the next window.

The 24-year-old is claimed to be wanted in Italy where Jose Mourinho is interested in taking him to Roma this summer.

But the defender is waiting to hold talks with Ten Hag before taking a call on his future at Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka wants to know whether he features in the incoming Manchester United manager’s plans.

He wants to be clear about what the Dutchman wants before he can take a decision on whether to move on from Old Trafford.

The former Palace defender has not been a regular at Old Trafford this season after being a certain starter in his first two years at Manchester United.