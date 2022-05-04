Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is unlikely to make a move to La Liga giants Barcelona unless the Catalans offload Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to football.london.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper has endured a rocky spell with the Blues and is currently playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy.

Although this season has seen him receive plaudits from Blues’ supporters for performances in the UEFA Super Cup and the EFL Cup, he has still been relegated to warming the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Speculation about a possible exit in the summer for the shot-stopper has surfaced, with Barcelona keeping an eye on him.

However, the Spanish goalkeeper returning to La Liga with Barcelona is not rated as likely to happen unless the goalkeeping situation at the club changes.

Barcelona will only think of Kepa if a significant offer is received for first-choice shot-stopper Ter Stegen.

Also on Kepa’s trail are the Serie A duo of Juventus and Lazio, with the latter being managed by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, in whose tenure the goalkeeper was brought to Stamford Bridge.

Kepa has 15 appearances for the Blues this season, keeping a clean sheet eight times, but his reputation has been hit in his time in London and his transfer is regarded by many as mostly a failure.