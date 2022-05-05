Aston Villa were amongst the clubs who wanted to sign German defender Matthias Ginter before he agreed to sign a pre-contract with Freiburg.

Ginter’s current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is set to expire at the end of the season and he will be leaving in the summer.

The German defender was being courted by a number of teams, but earlier this week he signed a pre-contract with Freiburg.

The 28-year-old centre-back has agreed to stay within Germany and move to Freiburg on a free transfer in the summer.

It has been claimed that Freiburg beat as many as ten clubs to the signing of Ginter and, according to German magazine Kicker, Aston Villa were amongst the sides chasing him.

Steven Gerrard wants to add quality across the team in the summer and improving the defence is one of his priorities.

Aston Villa showed interest in the defender and were keen to pick him up on a free transfer in the summer.

But Ginter decided to stay in the Bundesliga and will now be plying his trade at Freiburg.

Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Inter, Roma, Fiorentina, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim were the other sides who were keen to sign Ginter.