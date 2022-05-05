Inter are unwilling to meet the €35M asking price set by Reims for Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike was targeted by the Magpies in the winter window, but the deal could not be pushed over the line as he did not want to rush his next move.

Newcastle remain admirers of Ekitike and could revisit a swoop for him in the summer as they are expected to look to bolster their squad again.

Italian champions Inter are also showing interest in Ekitike.

However, the Serie A club are not prepared to meet the asking price of €35M set by Reims for the young striker, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com.

Inter are admirers of the player and in the market for a striker but do not see themselves forking out that level of money for him.

Ekitike is expected to move on from Reims in the approaching summer transfer window but the jury is out on where he will be playing his football next term.

The young striker has made 24 appearances this season and has registered ten goals along with four assists in that time.