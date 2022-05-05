Newcastle United and West Ham United have had their chances of signing Jesse Lingard boosted as the player is giving priority to staying in the Premier League, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Manchester United once his contract with the club expires in the summer.

Multiple clubs have been linked with moves for the England international, with West Ham and Newcastle showing the keen interest.

And the Premier League pair’s hopes of landing the attacker have been boosted as he is giving priority to offers from the English top flight.

The attacker wants to continue his career in the Premier League when he leaves Manchester United.

Lingard was wanted by Newcastle in January, but no deal could be agreed by the Magpies.

The attacker has endured a frustrating campaign at Old Trafford this season, failing to cement his place in the playing eleven.

He has featured in 22 games overall for the Red Devils this season contributing towards three goals.

Lingard proved to be impressive with West Ham during the second half of last season, finishing with nine goals in 16 matches for the Hammers, and David Moyes is keen to re-sign him.