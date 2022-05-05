Tottenham Hotspur have rekindled their interest in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie ahead of the summer transfer window.

Spurs signed two players in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus in January and both have made a serious impact since joining.

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are plotting another raid of their former club in the summer for more players.

McKennie has been on Tottenham’s radar since last summer and attempts were made to sign him in January as well.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the north London club are again interested in getting their hands on the American at the end of the season.

McKennie has re-emerged onto Tottenham’s radar as Conte seeks to add another six new players to his squad in the summer.

There are suggestions that the Premier League could offer up to €30m to sign McKennie in the next transfer window.

The midfielder is currently out injured but is expected to return to action at some point this month.

Juventus are likely to be open to offers for him as the club look to refurbish their midfield in the summer.