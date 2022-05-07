Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has received no communication from the Saints regarding his future, according to the Daily Echo.

Forster’s contract with the Saints expires in the summer and if no new deal is signed he will leave the club on a free transfer.

The shot-stopper has come into a burst of form recently, stepping in for the injured Alex McCarthy, being a reliable presence in the middle of the sticks for the Saints.

After not playing a league game until late December, the goalkeeper has become the No.1 option for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and is closing in on 20 appearances for the season.

With his contract expiring in the summer though, there are big doubts about his future at St. Mary’s and it seems the club themselves have not yet cleared them up.

Forster has not heard from the club anything in regards to his future St. Mary’s and the goalkeeper has been left in the dark.

With only a short span of the season remaining, the Saints will have to make a decision on him shortly and communicate it to him.

The Saints have already started their hunt for a goalkeeper, with Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu a player they have taken an interest in.