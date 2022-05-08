Fixture: Norwich City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

The Hammers were knocked out of the Europa League in midweek and must now rally themselves to push for a spot in the same competition again next season.

They currently sit in seventh spot and six points behind sixth placed Manchester United, but boast two games in hand on the Red Devils, who were thrashed at Brighton on Saturday.

Moyes has seen his men suffer four straight defeats though and with Manchester City one of his side’s remaining games, beating Norwich today could be vital.

For this afternoon’s game, West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back Moyes selects Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell as a back four.

Midfield sees West Ham deploy Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals, while Manuel Lanzini, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

There are options on the bench for Moyes to call for if needed, including Tomas Soucek and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Norwich City

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Soucek, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko