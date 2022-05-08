Tottenham Hotspur are set to face substantial competition for target and Hellas Verona star Antonin Barak.

Barak, 27, first impressed on loan for the Serie A team last season and they signed him permanently in the summer.

The midfielder has continued to progress at Verona and this season has crossed the ten-goal mark in the league, catching the eye with his performances for Igor Tudor’s men.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with wanting to take Barak to the Premier League in the summer, but face competition.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Barak has a host of suitors.

Clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A, including Napoli, are keen on a potential swoop for Barak.

It has been claimed that €20m will be needed to sign Barak and Spurs will need to decide whether to pull the trigger on a bid in the summer.

Spurs signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Serie A in January and they could be ready to dip their toes in Italian waters again for a midfielder after the Uruguayan’s success.