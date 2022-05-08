Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move quickly in their pursuit of Blackburn Rovers starlet Ashley Phillips, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blackburn youngster has been playing for the Under-18s since last season and made the step-up to the Under-23s in the just concluded campaign.

Phillips played eleven times for the Riversiders in the Premier League 2 this season, despite being out with injury for a few months, and even got on the scoresheet twice.

The 17-year-old’s performances have not gone unnoticed as Spurs have taken a liking to him and want to take him to north London.

And now Tottenham are prepared to press the accelerator in trying to get a deal thorough for Phillips.

Spurs are ready to cough up the cash for the starlet in a deal which may cost up to £3m and they are trying to get it over the line quickly.

The young talent has also been followed by Chelsea and Manchester United, but Spurs are ready to whisk him away from Blackburn.

In the last window, Blackburn signed Dilan Markanday from Spurs’ academy, but this summer Tottenham look ready to reverse the situation and have Phillips travel the other way.