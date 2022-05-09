Crystal Palace are not keen on giving players over the age of 30 long-term contracts extensions as they sort out of futures of stars with expiring deals, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Several of the Eagles’ senior stars are out of contract at the club in the summer, and they are in the process of sorting out their futures.

James, McArthur, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikh Kouyate and Jordan Ayew are all among the senior players currently in the final year of their contracts at Crystal Palace.

The London outfit are keen to keep hold of several of their players with expiring contract by signing them on fresh terms.

However, Crystal Palace are only looking to offer players above the age of 30 one-year extensions.

The capital club are not keen on having players on the wrong side of 30 in their squad on long-term contracts and as such are looking to tie them down with new year-long deals.

McArthur, Tomkins and Clyne are likely to put pen-to-paper on new deals at Selhurst Park, while Crystal Palace are tipped to have a harder time convincing Ayew and Kouyate to stay on for one more season each.

It remains to be seen who all will remain at Crystal Palace next season, with boss Patrick Vieira continuing his rebuilding process at the club.