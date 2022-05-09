Garth Crooks has hailed Said Benrahma for his stellar performance in West Ham United’s latest Premier League win as he feels the winger did more than just run the show against Norwich City.

The Hammers were on a four-game winless streak in the top flight, but managed to stop the rot on Sunday against relegated Norwich.

Benrahma scored twice as West Ham routed Norwich 4-0, piling the misery on the Canaries as they gear up for another season back in the Championship.

Former top flight star Crooks hailed the Algerian for his stunning display at Carrow Road, running the show against Norwich, scoring twice before half time.

“This match [West Ham against Norwich] was over within 45 minutes of the game commencing”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“Said Benrahma didn’t simply just run the show for West Ham – he was putting further nails in an already sealed coffin.”

Crooks added that West Ham managed to recover well from their disappointing exit from the Europa League at the semi-final stage with a strong performance against the Canaries.

“As for the Hammers, they recovered well after a difficult Europa League exit in Frankfurt in midweek.

“Teams that reach European football finals don’t just have to play their best football, they have to keep their heads – including their manager.”

West Ham are still looking for a top six finish and will host league leaders Manchester City on Sunday in the top flight.