Richard Keys has claimed that he keeps hearing that a sensational deal to take Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane to Chelsea to help build an English spine at the Blues could be in the works.

Lukaku has had a frustrating season back at Chelsea, as he has largely remained a squad player under boss Thomas Tuchel, and has been linked with leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are going through a sea change as a consortium led by Todd Boehly is set to take over at the club and they are claimed to want to reinforce their squad with top English talents making the spine, while Lukaku’s future remains under the scanner.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys has claimed that he keeps hearing about a possible player-exchange deal between Chelsea and Spurs in which Lukaku moves to Tottenham and Kane to Stamford Bridge.

Keys explained that if Antonio Conte remains in his current post and fancies working again with Lukaku, his former charge at a Serie A winning Inter side, Spurs could look to snap him up from Chelsea, while offering Kane in exchange, which would also help the Blues to recompose their squad in the way they want to.

“Tuchel wants rid of Lukaku – that’s pretty obvious”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“But to where? Who’s got the most out of him during his career? Correct – the guy at Tottenham.

“So if Conte can be persuaded to stay – and he fancied working with Lukaku again – what could Spurs do to get him?

“They wouldn’t want to pay anything like Chelsea did for him. So – what about a player exchange? Two players worth £50m a-piece?

“An English spine at Chelsea I said.

“So [Heung-min] Son or [Dejan] Kulusevski wouldn’t interest them at The Bridge.

“That leaves one option. Yep. England’s No 9. Let’s see.

“A modern transfer is difficult enough – but three [Lukaku-Kane exchange and a Spurs move for Declan Rice and Harry Maguire] of that size in one summer would be incredible.

“I keep hearing it though – which is why I’ve shared it with you.”

While Lukaku is still struggling to find consistency under Tuchel, Conte has been able to get Kane back into his rhythm since taking charge at Spurs and sees him as a key player in the squad.