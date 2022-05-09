Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted that he does not see any reason why his club will let a key player like Moussa Diaby leave in the summer, amidst strong interest from Newcastle United.

Diaby has been on fire for Leverkusen so far this season, with 17 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

The winger’s exploits in Germany and in Europe have seen him draw admiring glances from elsewhere, with Newcastle keen on the winger in the summer, while Manchester United and Arsenal are also credited with interest.

However, Leverkusen sporting director Voller has insisted that he does not see any reason for his side to allow Diaby to move on in the summer, as he is a key player at the club and is relaxed about his future as he is contracted until the summer of 2025.

“There is no reason to give up one of our top players”, Voller told German magazine Kicker while discussing Diaby’s future at Leverkusen.

Voller added that although Leverkusen have limits beyond which they cannot hold on to one of their players, he also does not see Patrik Schick, who is another Newcastle target, leaving in the summer.

“We are a club where there is a pain threshold [beyond which we will not be able to hold on to our players], but I can’t imagine that with Patrik at the moment.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will manage to snare away Diaby or Schick from the Bundesliga outfit in the summer.