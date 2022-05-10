Blackpool are still interested in doing a deal to sign Charlie Kirk in the summer despite confirming his return to Charlton Athletic today, according to South London News.

The 24-year-old winger joined Blackpool on loan from Charlton Athletic in January and registered three assists in nine appearances for the club.

Blackpool reserved an option to make the move permanent for a fee of £500,000 but the club confirmed today that Kirk has returned to his parent club.

It has led to speculation over the Championship club’s intentions for Kirk and whether they wanted to sign him on a permanent deal.

But it has been claimed that Blackpool are very much keen to do a deal to sign the winger on a permanent deal.

Kirk struggled to make an impact at Charlton under both Nigel Adkins and his successor Johnnie Jackson and could be moving on.

Blackpool want to sign him on a permanent deal but could look to renegotiate the fee with the Addicks.

Kirk did not make the bench for Blackpool’s 5-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United on the final day of the season.