Out-of-favour Burnley striker Matej Vydra is expected to leave the club at the end of the season after failing to establish himself as a first-team regular, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old picked up a cruciate ligament injury in the opening stages of the 2-1 victory against Watford on 30th April.

Though the striker managed to play through with pain, he has since been sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Now it appears that the striker has played his final game for Burnley, regardless of which division the Clarets find themselves in next season.

Vydra’s contract with Burnley expires at the end of next month and the club appear to have made no efforts to renew the deal, meaning that he will become a free agent in the summer.

In spite of joining Burnley in 2018, Vydra failed to establish himself as the first-choice striker at the club.

He has featured in 22 Premier League matches thus far making five-goal contributions.

The Czech international will join team-mate James Tarkowski in leaving Turf Moor at the end of the season after the 29-year-old made his desire to seek a new challenge clear.

Burnley have other more pressing issues to address at the moment though, with the club fighting to save their Premier League status.