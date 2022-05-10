Crystal Palace have been boosted as veteran pair James McArthur and James Tomkins are poised to sign new contracts at the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles are adopting a policy of just one-year deals for players over the age of 30 and a host of stars will be affected in the summer when their contracts run out.

However, Tomkins and McArthur are happy to accept the new approach and will put pen to paper on new year-long deals at Selhurst Park.

Defender Tomkins and midfielder McArthur have no issue with penning just one-year contracts at Crystal Palace.

McArthur, 34, has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season for Patrick Vieira’s side and has chipped in with four assists.

Tomkins, 33, meanwhile has been called upon just nine times throughout the current campaign.

The centre-back did get on the scoresheet in December though when he scored in a 3-1 win over Everton at Selhurst Park.

With both players set to stay at Crystal Palace, Vieira will continue to have extra options to call upon if needed next term.