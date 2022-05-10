Koln are determined to extend West Ham midfield target Salih Ozcan’s contract and keep him at the club beyond the summer.

The 24-year-old Turkey midfielder will enter the final year of his contract at Koln this summer and it has led to speculation over his future at the club.

There is interest in him amongst German clubs with Borussia Dortmund claimed to be keen to take him to the Westfalenstadion in the next transfer window.

Ozcan has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, where West Ham have been keeping tabs on him ahead of a summer where they are expected to back David Moyes.

But according to German outlet RevierSport, Koln are planning to offer him a new contract to hold on to him beyond the end of the next transfer window.

The German club do not want to lose him this summer and are working towards offering him fresh terms.

Koln are determined to convince him to sign a new deal, which is likely to kill any chances of him leaving in the next window.

They are seventh in the league table and are in line to qualify to play in Europe next season.

Koln believe the chance to play European football could play a major role to get him to sign a new contract.