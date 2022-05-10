Liverpool will be open to offers for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer transfer window, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a bit-part player at Anfield this season and has not played Premier League football since February.

He will enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool this summer and there are question marks over his future at the club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is also likely to be keen to play more football going forward and could well consider his future at Anfield.

And it has been claimed that Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Reds may be keen to move him on as they will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

The midfielder has a market in the Premier League and several top-flight sides are likely to be interested in signing him.

Only nine of his 17 appearances in the Premier League this season have come in the starting eleven.