Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Konrad Laimer has insisted that he is under no pressure to take a quick decision on his future at RB Leipzig but stressed he is the type of player that evaluates what is next for him in his career every summer.

Laimer is heavily linked with an exit from the Bundesliga outfit in the summer, with a host of top European clubs keen on his signature.

Leipzig’s top flight rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are admirers of the midfielder, while the Premier League duo of Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on snapping him up in the forthcoming window.

Laimer revealed that he is a very ambitious player and is someone that thinks about his future during every summer break.

“You should ask yourself every summer what the next step is for you personally”, Laimer said on the Kicker meets DAZN podcast.

“I’m a very ambitious guy who wants to play for everything at some point.”

Laimer insists that he is under no pressure to take a quick decision on what step to take next in his career, but stressed his immediate focus is on helping his current side finish the season well.

“It’s important to focus on the here and now because there’s no point worrying about anything else if you’re not done here.

“[I am under] no stress to make a quick decision [on my future]”.

Leipzig are tipped to only consider letting Laimer leave in the summer if they receive an offer in excess of €20m.