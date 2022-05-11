Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is keen to sign a new wide forward in the summer, but it will not be Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have already started planning their recruitment strategy for the forthcoming window and boss Howe has identified key positions that need bolstering in the summer.

Howe is keen on reinforcing his attacking department ahead of next season with a new striker his top priority.

The 44-year-old is also looking to sign a wide forward in the summer and Manchester United star Lingard was on their transfer radar.

Newcastle tried to sign Lingard in January but were unable to match the Red Devils’ financial demands for his signature.

The Tyneside giants were expected to snap Lingard up on a free transfer in the summer, and his name was on the agenda in transfer meetings, but they will not pursue a move for him in the next window.

Lingard is demanding a salary package in excess of £150,000-a-week, in addition to a huge signing-on fee, which Newcastle are not ready to match, and as such they ruled out a move for him.

The 29-year-old is tipped to join a club abroad, while Newcastle will look to sign younger players to bring down the average age of their squad.