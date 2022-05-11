Forest Green Rovers have slammed Watford and Rob Edwards after confirming the manager’s departure from the club, identifying behaviour which they feel gives the game a bad name.

With Roy Hodgson set to leave the already relegated Hornets at the end of the season, Watford have been looking for a manager to replace him at Vicarage Road.

It has emerged they are looking to appoint Edwards, who led Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two this season, and are moving to bring him in.

Negotiations appear to be well advanced as Forest Green Rovers have now confirmed that Edwards has left the club.

The League Two promotion winners blasted Watford for a lack of contact and insist that such actions give football a bad name.

They are also unhappy with Edwards for his actions in the matter, but insist they will forgive him.

“FGR confirms the departure of Head Coach Rob Edwards. Rob was a key part of the team that gained promotion to League One this season. We’re disappointed that our support, loyalty and honesty towards Rob has been repaid in this way – with negotiations taking place behind our backs”, Forest Green Rovers said in a statement.

“We had no contact from Watford, from whom we might expect less, but in any event this kind of behaviour gives football a bad name.

“We thank Rob for all his work at FGR – forgive him the manner of his departure and wish him well.”

Edwards guided Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title with 23 wins, 15 draws and eight defeats from their 46 league games.

He is now set to try to lead Watford straight back up to the Premier League next term.

Watford play tonight, hosting Everton at Vicarage Road.