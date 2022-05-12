Swedish club Hammarby are not taken aback by the attention received by Celtic target Mohanad Jeahze, insisting they have been expecting it after his form for them.

Having joined Hammarby in summer of 2020, Jeahze has made more than 50 appearances for the Swedish team.

The Iraq international became the Hammarby’s first choice left-back in the 2021 season, taking to the pitch 27 times and helping them to a fifth-place finish in the Allsvenskan.

Hammarby are not at all surprised to see the interest received by the left-back as Celtic are strongly linked with wanting to sign him.

The club are aware that with Jeahze being one of the top-performing players in his position in the league, it is natural for him to receive attention.

“Mohanad is one of the best, if not the best, left back in the league, and considering his performances so far this season we are not surprised that his name comes up in speculation about the upcoming transfer window”, a spokesperson for Hammarby said to Sky Sports News.

“However, we are very happy to have Mohanad in our team.”

The Hoops are claimed to have entered an advanced stage in their talks for the left-back, with the fee expected to be £2m, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

The left-back is believed to have told his club that he wants to move to Scotland this summer and join Celtic for next season.