Newcastle United are on course to land Hugo Ekitike, who Manchester United recently enquired about, in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ekitike was on the shortlist for the Magpies in the January window but the move did not come to pass owing to the striker himself.

The Reims star was not inclined to rush through a move to the Magpies in the middle of the campaign and wanted to continue in France.

Newcastle have been joined by Manchester United in their interest for a summer move for Ekitike, but the Magpies have now pulled ahead.

And Eddie Howe’s men are expected to complete the move for the striker in the summer after having failed in January.

Reims are claimed to want €35M for Ekitike, which has turned away other suitors for him but is unlikely to deter the Magpies.

Ekitike has been out with injury for the most part after he refused a move, but the striker has scored nine goals in the league this season nonetheless, in 21 appearances.

Manager Howe wants to enhance his attack and in addition to Ekitike, the Magpies also have an interest in Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, among others.