Inter star Ivan Perisic is contemplating a big decision as he weighs up a lucrative proposal from Newcastle United, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Croatian star scored two goals in four minutes this week to help Inter lift the Coppa Italia, but after the win he revealed his dissatisfaction with the club.

Perisic’s contract with the Italian giants expires this summer and the winger feels that the club should not wait until the last minute to try to extend his stay.

The winger is not satisfied with the salary on offer from the Milan club in their new deal and he has a lucrative offer from Newcastle on the table, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com.

Newcastle have made an offer of €6.5m per year to the winger and now he faces a tough decision.

The offer far outstrips what the Italian giants have offered to the winger and he must now decide whether to leave them for the Magpies.

As shown by his performance in the cup final, the Croatian has been a vital player for Inter this season.

Perisic has made 47 appearances in all competitions this term, and regardless of whatever decision he takes he will still be looking to help Inter win Serie A, where they are two points behind AC Milan.