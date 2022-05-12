Newly-promoted Bournemouth are mulling a move for Stoke City starlet Josef Bursik, according to talkSPORT.

Bursik is product of the Potters’ own academy and made his debut for the club in the 2020/21 season after a slew of loan spells.

The goalkeeper was an occasional starter for the Potters in the season gone past, playing 19 times for them, though he also had to deal with injury.

Bournemouth secured automatic promotion to the Premier League this season and they are preparing for life in the top flight.

The Cherries are considering making Bursik as one of their targets in the summer window as they aim to add depth to the goalkeeping area.

Mark Travers impressed between the sticks for the Cherries in the season, with Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman failing to dislodge him.

Cherries boss Scott Parker wants to add competition for Travers as they take a step up to the top flight and they may look at Bursik to provide it.

Bursik’s contract with the Potters ends in the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if Bournemouth’s interest turns into an actual pursuit.