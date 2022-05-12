Talk that Raheem Sterling wants to play for Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur and as such Spurs are favourites for his signature have been denied, according to The Athletic.

The Manchester City attacker is heading towards the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has increasingly been linked with an exit.

He only intends to discuss his future with Manchester City after England’s Nations League games in June and will want to be assured of a key role going forward if he is to sign an extension.

It has been suggested that Arsenal and Tottenham are potential destinations for Sterling, with Spurs in pole position due to him wanting to play for Conte.

Sources though have denied that and insisted that his view of Conte does not go beyond respecting him as a manager.

Sterling is tipped to want to join one of a select club of European sides if he does leave the Etihad.

That could rule out a move to either Arsenal or Tottenham.

Sterling worked with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta during the Spaniard’s time on the coaching staff at Manchester City, but has not expressed any desire to follow him to London.