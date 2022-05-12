Morgan Gibbs-White has warned Nottingham Forest that Sheffield United are the team to be feared as they are in a rich vein of form and are hungrier of the two, heading into the first leg of their playoff semi-final.

The Blades are set host Nottingham at Bramall Lane at the weekend in the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie as both sides look to push on with their charge to get back into the Premier League.

Sheffield United finished the Championship campaign five points behind the Tricky Trees, but won their last three league games on the trot, while Steve Cooper’s side only managed one win in their final three outings.

Blades star Gibbs-White has warned Forest that they are the side to be feared in the tie, given the form they are in, but admitted there are no favourites to advance into the final.

“I wouldn’t say there is a favourite [in the semi-finals clash]”, Gibbs-White told a press conference.

“We are definitely more hungrier and with the form we are in right now we are the team to be feared.”

Gibbs-Whites added that he and his team-mates are fired up to take on the Tricky Trees and believes his side have a lot of experienced players to give them an edge in the tie.

“The boys are on a high.

“We can’t wait for the weekend.

“We’re fighting every day, take it game by game.

“It’s going to be a tough test Saturday but I believe.

“I feel the group is very experienced to get us through.”

Nottingham Forest will host Sheffield United in the second leg at the City Ground on Tuesday.