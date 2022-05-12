West Ham United are confident that they are edging closer to securing the signature of a new centre-back, according to the Sun.

Hammers boss David Moyes has identified centre-back as position that needs to be bolstered in the summer, as they have had to deal with several players in that position not being available for selection owing to injury in the current campaign.

Angelo Ogbonna is still recovering from a knee injury and is expected to be sidelined for an extended spell and West Ham are in the process of identifying potential centre-half targets.

The capital club have rekindled their interest in Rennes man Nayef Aguerd, a player they followed last summer, and are currently working on a swoop for him, while they also have other centre-backs on their transfer radar.

And West Ham are growing in confidence that they will be able to secure the services of a new centre-half soon.

Moyes’ side are making good progress with their efforts to strengthen the centre-back department, a position they failed to reinforce in January.

All eyes will be on who West Ham will announce as their newest signing in defence with potential European football also on the cards next season.

West Ham also want to add to their options in attack and in midfield, with Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse among their targets.