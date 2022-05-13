Liverpool linked midfielder Jude Bellingham has insisted that he will be at Borussia Dortmund next season despite speculation over his future at the club.

Dortmund beat off competition from Manchester United to sign Bellingham from Birmingham City in 2020 and he has developed into one of the best young players in Europe.

Almost all the Premier League giants have their eyes on Bellingham, but Liverpool are expected to sign a midfielder in the summer and have been heavily linked with wanting him.

But Dortmund have been clear about not wanting to sell the England international just yet and have always been clear about him being at the club next season.

And the midfielder himself confirmed his plans for the future and insisted that he is not going anywhere just yet.

Asked about his future, Bellingham said in a press conference: “The only future I am thinking about is the next game with Dortmund.

“And I will be here next season.

“I am ready.”

There is expected to be a beeline of big clubs across Europe making a play for his services when he decides to leave Dortmund in the coming years.