Chelsea and Newcastle United linked Ivan Perisic is expecting an offer from Serie A giants Juventus, it has been claimed in Italy.

Perisic will be out of contract at the end of the season and Inter are expected to offer him a new deal.

However, his future came under the scanner recently when he displayed his annoyance at Inter taking, in his view, too much time to offer him fresh terms.

Newcastle have reportedly offered him a deal and he is also said to have reached a verbal agreement to join Chelsea in the summer.

Perisic is believed to be not keen on a move away from Italy and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is now expecting an offer from Juventus.

The Croatian and his camp believe Juventus will soon offer him a contract to move to Turin on a free transfer.

A potential move to Juventus excites the player and he is now waiting for the Serie A giants to make a move.

The Bianconeri have denied suggestions that they will try to snare the Croatian away from Inter on a free transfer.