Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to host Manchester City at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Hammers are in the hunt for a European spot come the end of the season and head into today’s game sitting in seventh with 55 points, three points fewer than Manchester United, who have played a game more.

Moyes remains without defender Angelo Ogbonna, who will miss the rest of the season.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Manchester City edge out West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal this afternoon, while in defence Moyes picks a four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek slot into midfield for the hosts, while further up the pitch Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

Guardiola has options on the bench if needed this afternoon, including Mark Noble and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester City

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Masuaku, Johnson, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Okoflex