Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton wants to make an addition to his backroom staff in the shape of Barry Nicholson, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barton has led Bristol Rovers back up to League One at the first time of asking and is now focusing on his side’s coming campaign in the third tier.

He wants to bolster his backroom team at the Gas and wants Nicholson by his side.

Barton worked with Nicholson during his time at Fleetwood Town and is keen to take him to Bristol Rovers.

He will try to convince Nicholson to leave Highbury this summer and join Bristol Rovers.

The Gas grabbed third place in League Two on a dramatic final day, finishing the season with 80 points from their 46 games and just four behind top two Exeter City and Forest Green Rovers.

Barton will now look towards strengthening his team, both on and off the pitch, as a campaign in League One looms.

The 39-year-old took over at Bristol Rovers in February 2021, having left his post at Fleetwood the previous month.