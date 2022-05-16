Talk that Burnley have already lined up the man they want to take over at Turf Moor is wide of the mark, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets have been in the market for a new manager since last month when they decided to sack Sean Dyche.

Under-23s boss Mark Jackson has been in charge of the club and they are still in with a chance to survive in the Premier League.

Many names have been linked with a move to become the next Burnley boss and there are claims that the club have lined someone up to take over, with the deal already done.

But those suggestions have been dismissed and the club still do not have any clarity over who will be their next manager.

It seems unlikely that a new manager will be announced before the final day of the season next Sunday.

Carlos Carvalhal is one of the names Burnley are considering and they are also believed to be interested in Vincent Kompany.

But the Belgian could have more offers on his table as he is also attracting the interest of German club Wolfsburg.