Manchester United are working on the financial package that would be required to snare Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s future at Barcelona has come under the scanner due to suggestions that the club are prepared to sell him for financial reasons.

Barcelona need to raise funds from one big sale and they consider the Dutchman as a player they can afford to lose and who would also bring in big money this summer.

Manchester United are pushing to sell him with Erik ten Hag driving their interest in taking the midfielder to Old Trafford.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United are looking at the financial package that would be required to sign De Jong.

The Premier League giants are pushing hard and are prepared to commit big money to land the Dutchman.

Talks have already taken place between Manchester United and his representatives over a potential move.

De Jong is believed to be keen to continue to play in the Champions League and Manchester United will not be in the competition next season.

However, the Red Devils believe Ten Hag will be able to convince De Jong to move to Old Trafford.

The new Manchester United boss has already been in contact with his agent over signing the Dutchman.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez remains reluctant to lose the player despite the financial considerations of the club.