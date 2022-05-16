Eddie Howe is set to hold talks with a number of fringe players at the end of this season to sort out their futures at Newcastle United, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, with their hierarchy looking to back boss Howe again in the market.

Newcastle are set for a squad overhaul in the summer and are expected to bring in four or five permanent signings in addition to more players potentially on loans and free transfers.

However, the Tyneside giants are open to listening to offers for a clutch of their fringe players in the summer, with the futures of Karl Darlow, Dwight Gayle, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Matty Longstaff, Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie all under the scanner.

And Howe is gearing up to hold talks with his charges that have only played a squad role under him at the end of this season.

The Magpies boss wants to clarify the future of fringe players as he looks to kick on with overseeing the rebuilding process at the club with his squad set to be recomposed with new talents.

Darlow is already linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion, where former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants him.

And it remains to be seen how many fringe players Newcastle will offload in the summer, as Howe looks towards making big changes at the club.