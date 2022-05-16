Newcastle United are in the fray for VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who has also been linked with a move to West Ham United in the approaching summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old striker will enter the final year of his contract at Stuttgart this summer and there are still no indications that he will sign a new deal.

His contract situation has made him a viable target for several clubs who are in the market for a striker ahead of next season.

The Austrian is believed to be on West Ham’s target ahead of the summer transfer window, but there are more clubs in the Premier League who are looking at him as well.

And according to the German magazine Kicker, Kalajdzic is also a striker who is being looked at by Newcastle.

The Magpies are in the market for a striker and are considering a number of options in the market.

The Austrian’s contract situation also works in Newcastle’s favour as they do not want to overpay for any player this summer.

But Newcastle will face competition from some of the big wigs of European football with clubs such as Benfica, Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in him.