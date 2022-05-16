Sol Campbell has emerged as a candidate to take over as manager at Championship side Queens Park Rangers, according to talkSPORT.

The Hoops are on the lookout for a successor to Mark Warburton and are in the process of identifying potential candidates.

Warburton left QPR following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season as his contract expired, having only managed to lead his side to an 11th place finish in the Championship this season.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning is a name QPR are considering to take over at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and they are tipped to make an approach for him.

However, former Arsenal star Campbell has emerged as a candidate to take the reins at QPR.

The 47-year-old has managed Southend United and Macclesfield at club-level, with his latest stint ending in the summer of 2020.

Despite a strong start to their campaign, QPR dropped out of the playoff spots and failed with their efforts to earn promotion back to the top flight.

It remains to be seen whether they will rope in Campbell ahead of next season as they look to mount another promotion charge.