Manchester United have not been put off by Napoli’s financial demands for Victor Osimhen, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

The 23-year-old striker is being linked with a move away from Napoli after a solid season in Italy where he has already scored 14 league goals in 26 appearances.

A move to England has been mooted, with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle outfit claimed to be prepared to double Osimhen’s wages to win the race for him.

But Manchester United are also pushing for Osimhen’s signature as they look to present Erik ten Hag with a top striker.

And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, the Premier League giants are not wary about the financial demands of Napoli.

The Serie A giants do not want to lose the Nigerian, but are prepared to cash in if they receive a massive offer on their table.

Napoli want a fee of €100m before agreeing to sell the forward in the upcoming transfer window.

The high asking price set by the Italian club have not managed to force Manchester United to backtrack and the club are indeed preparing an offer.

Osimhen is reportedly bewitched by the prospect of playing in the Premier League and is prepared to move on if a deal can be agreed.