Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has stressed that extending the contract of star Jayden Reid was the right decision and something they had in mind.

Pompey have exercised their right and taken up the option to extend the winger’s contract after signing him last summer.

Reid suffered an injury to his knee in pre-season that meant he was ruled out for the entirety of the past campaign, but Pompey have still taken the step to extend his deal.

Cowley revealed that the decision to take up the option was taken as far back as the day the injury happened and he feels it is the right thing to do.

The Pompey boss insisted that the youngster is working hard to get back to fitness and he is excited what the winger will do next season.

“It was incredibly unfortunate for him to sign a contract with us and then, just a week later, pick up an injury that kept him out for the season”, Cowley was quoted as saying by Portsmouth’s official website.

“But the day that happened, we knew that we would exercise the option in his contract for another year.

“That was always the right thing to do – both from a moral perspective and also because we really believe in him as a player.

“Jayden has got real athleticism and is fantastic on the counter-attack, while he’s also a really good finisher.

“We know how hard he’s had to work with the medical and sports science team to get fit again, but he was able to train with the squad towards the back-end of the season.

“So now we’re all really looking forward to seeing what the 2022/23 campaign has in store for Jayden.”

While the past season was a write off for the winger, he will be hoping that he will impress in the next campaign for Pompey after they extended his stay.