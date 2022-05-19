Paul Pogba backed out of a move to Manchester City due to fears of a backlash from Manchester United fans this summer, according to The Times.

The French midfielder will not be signing a new contract at Old Trafford and will leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

There was talk of Manchester City wanting to sign him, but it was then quickly claimed that Pogba had turned down a switch to the Etihad.

Pogba is now expected to move abroad, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in talks to sign the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

But it has been claimed that personal terms were agreed upon between Manchester City and Pogba for a switch to the Etihad.

Manchester City agreed to meet the 29-year-old’s wage demands and give him a chance to compete for a first-team place under Pep Guardiola next season.

However, the midfielder backed out of a move to the Etihad because he was wary of a potential backlash from the Manchester United fans.

Pogba was keen to avoid the uproar which could have taken place had he joined the Citizens.

Carlos Tevez was the last player to cross the divide in 2009 and he has remained a reduced figure amongst some of the Manchester United fan base.