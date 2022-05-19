Torino have recently made a renewed effort to convince West Ham United target Andrea Belotti to sign a new deal with them, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Belotti’s contract with the Italian club expires in the summer and unless they get him to sign a new one, he will leave for free ahead of next season.

The Hammers are interested in acquiring the services of the experienced striker for next season to add to David Moyes’ attacking options.

Belotti has been slowly inching towards a free transfer exit, but Torino are determined to make sure that does not happen.

Torino have re-started discussions to convince the striker to extend his stay at the club by signing a new deal.

The Turin club have offered the striker a contract of the length of four years with a salary of around €3m every year.

Belotti has exactly 250 appearances for the Turin club in his stay since the summer of 2015, and in his current injury-hit season he has still scored eight goals in the league.

All eyes will be on whether Belotti is convinced to pen a fresh contract to stay at Torino or heads elsewhere.