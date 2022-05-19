Tottenham Hotspur are viewed as the most viable option for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and is set to be on the move this summer.

Lenglet is expected to leave Barcelona this summer and the Catalan club view the Premier League as his destination, in part due to his substantial salary of over €6m per year.

The centre-back’s playing-time at Barcelona has drastically reduced this season, just six starts this term in the league as compared to 29 last time out.

Lenglet is not part of the La Liga club’s plans for next term and they are prepared to ship him out, with Tottenham keen on him, while Chelsea have also held an interest.

Tottenham are viewed as the most viable option for the defender, according to Catalan daily Sport, but they only want to sign him on loan.

Spurs could also add on an option to buy clause in a loan deal for Lenglet, but they will not agree to a mandatory clause.

The north London side would be willing to take on a substantial part of his salary for the duration of the loan.

Lenglet is keen to make sure he moves to a club competing in the Champions League if he does leave this summer.